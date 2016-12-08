Memorial service in Aldenham church remembers sinking of ship in WWII

Standard bearers at the start of the ceremony Archant

An annual service in memory of the sinking of a ship in 1944 has been held in a village church.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The wreath on the book of remembrance The wreath on the book of remembrance

HMS Aldenham was sunk on December 14 of that year and a memorial service is held at St John the Baptist Church in the village on the Sunday nearest the date of the sinking.

It is organised by members of the HMS Aldenham Association which was set up to keep the memory of the ship alive.

The service comprised a short naval ceremony followed by an abbreviated Matins service. The ceremony included the laying of a wreath on the book of remembrance which is permanently laid over the ship’s ensign and is kept in the church.

The address was given by the Rt Rev Stephen Venner, who lives in St Albans and was formerly chaplain to the forces.

Guests included deputy lord lieutenant of Herts Commodore Tim Hennessey, the Mayor and Mayoress of Hertsmere, Cllrs Pete Rutledge and Jane West, Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden and chairman of Aldenham parish council, Cllr Neil Payne and his wife Linda.

Representatives of other service organisations and the sea cadet corps were also at the church.