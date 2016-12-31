Man wounded in fight outside St Albans nightclub

A man was injured in a fight outside a nightclub in St Albans. Archant

A man needed stitches after a fight broke out between a group of men outside a St Albans nightclub.

The fight started near Club Veeda in Adelaide Street, between 3am and 3.10am on Sunday, January 29.

One of the men involved suffered a wound to his ear, which later needed stitches.

A 26-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault, and has been bailed by police.

Anyone who saw what happened or has any information is asked to contact Herts Police on 101.