Man fractures jaw during assault in St Albans nightclub

An 18-year-old was seriously injured after being punched by two men on the dance floor of a nightclub in St Albans on New Year’s Day.

The assault took place at Batchwood Hall nightclub in Batchwood Drive between 1am and 2.30am.

The victim was on the main dance floor when he bumped into two men, described as white and between 5ft 10in and 6ft tall, who punched him and fractured his jaw.

After the assault the two attackers left the club.

Det Con Tony Kong, from the St Albans Local Crime Unit, said: “This was a nasty attack in which the victim suffered serious injuries.

“I would ask that anyone who was in the club at the time and witnessed the incident should please come forward and speak to me.

Any information you have, however insignificant it may seem, could be crucial evidence.”

Anyone with information should call DC Kong on the Herts Police non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.