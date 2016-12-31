Man charged with 12 bike thefts in St Albans and Harpenden
15:35 10 January 2017
Archant
A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a spate of bike thefts at train stations.
Harley Jeffrey, of no fixed abode, is accused of stealing five bikes from Harpenden train station and six from St Albans train station, including one attempted theft. He is also accused of stealing a bike from Market Place, St Albans.
The thefts all took place between October 5 and October 28, 2016.
He was arrested on Thursday, December 29 and charged by British Transport Police, who worked closely with the St Albans Safer Neigbourhood Team.