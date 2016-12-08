Man attacked in St Albans: Herts Police appeal for information

Herts Police are investigating Archant

A man in his 30s was assaulted in St Albans city centre shortly after leaving a pub just days before Christmas.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The assault occurred at around 2.30am on Saturday, December 17, in Upper Dagnall Street after the victim had left the White Swan pub.

He was punched in the face, suffering bruising, and his girlfriend was pushed by the male attacker.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the city centre and saw the assault to contact them on the non-emergency number 101 or the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or the anonymous online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org