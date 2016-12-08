Man attacked in St Albans: Herts Police appeal for information
14:27 28 December 2016
Archant
A man in his 30s was assaulted in St Albans city centre shortly after leaving a pub just days before Christmas.
The assault occurred at around 2.30am on Saturday, December 17, in Upper Dagnall Street after the victim had left the White Swan pub.
He was punched in the face, suffering bruising, and his girlfriend was pushed by the male attacker.
Police are appealing to anyone who was in the city centre and saw the assault to contact them on the non-emergency number 101 or the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or the anonymous online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org