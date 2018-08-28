Man assaulted in St Albans city centre

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in St Albans city centre. Archant

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a man in his 40s was assaulted in St Albans.

The victim was walking in St Peter’s Street, outside the Metro Bank, at 3.30pm on Sunday, October 21 when he was assaulted.

The attacker lunged at him before punching him twice in the face, leaving the victim with swelling, pain and bruising to his cheek.

It is believed the attacker and the victim are known to each other.

PC Lee Hammond, who is investigating, said: “This assault happened in the city centre at a time when there were a large number of people in the area, some of whom witnessed the incident.

“At the time, the victim did not stop to speak to anyone as he just wanted to get away from the area, however we are now keen to trace any people who saw what happened.

“If you can help, please email me at lee.hammond@herts.pnn.police.uk, call the non-emergency number 101 or report information online at https://www.herts.police.uk/Report, quoting reference 41/48521/18.”