Man seriously hurt in Hertfordshire M1 crash

ambulance Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was left seriously injured by yesterday’s M1 crash near Hemel Hempstead.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The crash happened at 1.50pm near to the entry slip road from Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead on the southbound carriageway and the A414 and involved a white Renault HGV and a white Mercedes HGV.

A Herts Police spokesman said: “For reasons unknown at this time the Mercedes collided with the Renault from behind.”

The 59-year-old man driving the Renault was trapped and firefighters attended to free him from the vehicle.

He was then airlifted to the Royal London Hospital with serious injuries.

He remains in hospital at this time.

The 48-year-old man from the Mercedes suffered minor injuries but didn’t need to go to hospital.

The northbound carriageway was closed for a time to allow the air ambulance to land.

The southbound carriageway was also closed and fully reopened at around 5.30pm.

Anyone who saw what happened or who saw either vehicle prior to the collision should call PC James Lodge from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 407 of 12th October. Or report information online at https://www.herts.police.uk/Report.