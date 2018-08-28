Advanced search

Man punched in the face in St Albans assault

PUBLISHED: 11:35 12 October 2018 | UPDATED: 12:20 12 October 2018

A man was assaulted in Keyfield Terrace in St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

A man was taken to hospital with a suspected broken jaw after an assault in St Albans.

Police were called to Keyfield Terrace between 2.10pm and 2.18pm yesterday to reports that a 39-year-old man had been punched in the face.

The victim was taken to Watford General Hospital, and a 34-year-old man of no fixed address has been arrested on suspicion of assault, specifically GBH. He remains in police custody at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has any information should contact Herts Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/45279/18.

