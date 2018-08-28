Advanced search

Crash on M25 near London Colney

PUBLISHED: 07:41 15 October 2018

There are delays on the M25 in Hertfordshire following a crash. Picture: Highways England

There are delays on the M25 in Hertfordshire following a crash. Picture: Highways England

Archant

Motorists can expect delays following a crash on the M25 in the London Colney area this morning.

At about 7am, Highways England tweeted about a crash on the clockwise carriageway around Junction 22 for London Colney and Watford Football Club Training Ground.

Two lanes of four were closed.

Police were also on the scene.

The crash has now been cleared, but traffic was held while the vehicles involved in the collision were brought to the side of the road.

Delays may remain in the area as the traffic flow gets back to normal.

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

St Leonard's Church. Picture: Peter Hyde.

St Leonard’s Church in Sandridge is holding a Harvest Festival service with farmers and their families.

Wasps are great! But there’s a sting in the tail

