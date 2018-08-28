Crash on M25 near London Colney
PUBLISHED: 07:41 15 October 2018
Archant
Motorists can expect delays following a crash on the M25 in the London Colney area this morning.
At about 7am, Highways England tweeted about a crash on the clockwise carriageway around Junction 22 for London Colney and Watford Football Club Training Ground.
Two lanes of four were closed.
Police were also on the scene.
The crash has now been cleared, but traffic was held while the vehicles involved in the collision were brought to the side of the road.
Delays may remain in the area as the traffic flow gets back to normal.