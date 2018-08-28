Crash on M25 near London Colney

There are delays on the M25 in Hertfordshire following a crash. Picture: Highways England Archant

Motorists can expect delays following a crash on the M25 in the London Colney area this morning.

#M25 clockwise within J22 in #Hertfordshire. All 4 lanes now cleared following earlier collision. Traffic was held whilst vehicles involved were cleared to the side. Delays remain in the area but should begin to ease now full motorway capacity restored. — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) October 15, 2018

At about 7am, Highways England tweeted about a crash on the clockwise carriageway around Junction 22 for London Colney and Watford Football Club Training Ground.

Two lanes of four were closed.

Police were also on the scene.

The crash has now been cleared, but traffic was held while the vehicles involved in the collision were brought to the side of the road.

#M25 clockwise within J22 in #Hertfordshire. 2 lanes (of 4) closed due to a collision, @roadpoliceBCH are on scene and one of our patrols is en-route to assist in clearing it. Slow traffic approaching and passing the scene. pic.twitter.com/K1IfMz7e15 — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) October 15, 2018

Delays may remain in the area as the traffic flow gets back to normal.