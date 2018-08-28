Advanced search

Multiple-vehicle crash closes part of M25

PUBLISHED: 09:58 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:23 20 November 2018

The lorry came to a rest across three lanes in a multiple vehicle crash on the M25 between Junctions 26 and 25 anticlockwise. Picture: Highways England

All four lanes of the M25 anticlockwise between Junctions 25 and 27 are now closed after a multiple-vehicle crash.

Emergency services are on their way to a crash on the M25, with traffic officers on the scene.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash which took place between Junction 26 for Waltham Abbey and Junction 25 for Waltham Cross.

Complex recovery work is needed, according to Highways England, which tweeted at 9.35am: “Please allow extra time for your journey as delays are starting to build.”

Updates to follow.

