M25 motorbike and car crash near Potters Bar

Traffic is building up on the M25 around the junctions for Potters Bar and South Mimms. Picture: Highways England traffic camera Archant

Motorists are facing delays on the M25 in Hertfordshire following a crash between a car and a motorcyclist.

1 lane (of 4) is closed on the #M25 anti-clockwise in #Hertfordshire between J24 near Potters Bar and J23 (for #A1M) due to a collision involving a car and a motorbike. There is over 4.5 miles of slow moving traffic on approach. pic.twitter.com/R9z8VeqcsG — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) November 2, 2018

Highways England tweeted: “one lane (of four) is closed on the M25 anti-clockwise in Hertfordshire between Junction 24 near Potters Bar and Junction 23 for the A1(M) due to a collision involving a car and a motorbike.

“There is over 4.5 miles of slow moving traffic on approach.”