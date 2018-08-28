Breaking News

Lane blocked after car rolls on M25 near St Albans junction

Picture: Archant Archant

One lane of the M25 is blocked clockwise after a car rolled over near the St Albans junction this afternoon.

Highways England tweeted at 1pm to say all lanes were shut clockwise between Junction 22 and Junction 23 near St Albans after a crash, but have since reported that three of the four lanes are now open.

All emergency services are in attendance, and a helimed has landed on the motorway.

Motorists can expect delays and Highways England has asked drivers to take care on approach.

Update 1.45pm: The fire service has reported that one person was trapped following the crash, but has been released with assistance from the ambulance service.