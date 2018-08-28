Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Long delays after vehicle breaks down on M1 near St Albans

PUBLISHED: 19:57 06 October 2018 | UPDATED: 19:57 06 October 2018

A broken down vehicle has caused long delays on the M1 this evening. Stock image. Picture: Archant

A broken down vehicle has caused long delays on the M1 this evening. Stock image. Picture: Archant

Archant

A broken down vehicle caused all lanes of a stretch of the the M1 northbound near St Albans to close this evening.

The vehicle broke down near Junction 8 for the A414 Breakspear Way, and resulted in delays going back to Junction 6a for the M25.

The incident was first reported on the AA Traffic website and Highways England at around 6.15pm as a crash, but AA Traffic has now said: “Queueing traffic and delays due to earlier stalled vehicle on M1 northbound at J8 A414 Breakspear Way (Hemel Hempstead).

“Congestion to J6a (M25 interchange).

“All traffic was temporarily held but was released around 7.15pm. Was originally thought to be an accident but has been confirmed to be an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened. Travel time is around 30 minutes.”

All lanes have now reopened – and, on their website, Highways England said: “Normal traffic conditions are expected between 7.45pm and 8pm.”

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Long delays after vehicle breaks down on M1 near St Albans

19:57 Bianca Wild
A broken down vehicle has caused long delays on the M1 this evening. Stock image. Picture: Archant

A broken down vehicle caused all lanes of a stretch of the the M1 northbound near St Albans to close this evening.

St Albans primary receives football kit donation

17:00 Franki Berry
Sauncey Wood pupils in their new Premier League Primary Stars school kit.

Primary school pupils received free Premier League football kits to inspire them onto the sportsfield.

St Albans puts on a show to welcome Great British High Street judges

12:00 Fraser Whieldon
The greeting ceremony for the judges for the Great British High Street Awards outside St Albans Clock Tower.

The traditional joined forces with the modern in St Albans to welcome the judges for the Great British High Street contest.

St Albans nightclub claim they offered medical assistance to woman whose drink was spiked

09:00 Anne Suslak
Hayley Mancey. Picture: Hayley Mancey

A St Albans nightclub has responded to accusations that it did not do enough to help after a woman’s drink was allegedly spiked on the premises.

CountryPhile

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

St Leonard's Church. Picture: Peter Hyde.

St Leonard’s Church in Sandridge is holding a Harvest Festival service with farmers and their families.

Wasps are great! But there’s a sting in the tail

The season’s changing, but take a breath first!

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Inside the Hertfordshire homes of Sam Faiers, Rosie Marcel, Luisa Zissman and Emma Willis

Accident at A414 Park Street roundabout

An ambulance and police car parked up on the A414 Park Street roundabout. Picture: HCC.

Why were there such long queues at St Albans City this morning?

Queues outside St Albans City station this morning. Picture: Jon Grandin.

NHS Trust considers new hospital near St Albans and Hemel Hempstead

St Albans Hospital

Car chase through Harpenden yesterday

Station Road, Harpenden. Picture: Krishan Bhungar.

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide