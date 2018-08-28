Long delays after vehicle breaks down on M1 near St Albans

A broken down vehicle has caused long delays on the M1 this evening.

A broken down vehicle caused all lanes of a stretch of the the M1 northbound near St Albans to close this evening.

The vehicle broke down near Junction 8 for the A414 Breakspear Way, and resulted in delays going back to Junction 6a for the M25.

The incident was first reported on the AA Traffic website and Highways England at around 6.15pm as a crash, but AA Traffic has now said: “Queueing traffic and delays due to earlier stalled vehicle on M1 northbound at J8 A414 Breakspear Way (Hemel Hempstead).

“Congestion to J6a (M25 interchange).

“All traffic was temporarily held but was released around 7.15pm. Was originally thought to be an accident but has been confirmed to be an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened. Travel time is around 30 minutes.”

All lanes have now reopened – and, on their website, Highways England said: “Normal traffic conditions are expected between 7.45pm and 8pm.”