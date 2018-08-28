10 vehicles involved St Albans M1 crash

The emergency services have been dealing with a crash on the M1. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

Emergency services have been dealing with a crash on the M1 involving 10 vehicles in the St Albans and Redbourn area.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The #M1 is BLOCKED northbound between J8 and J9 in #Hertfordshire due to a multi-vehicle collision. Emergency services are in attendance and are clearing vehicles to the hard shoulder. pic.twitter.com/dEuUNYTqYC — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) October 13, 2018

A Herts Police spokeswoman said: “Police were called at 11.09am to M1 northbound between Junctions 8 and 9 to reports of a multi-vehicle collision.

“Ambulance and fire were also called.

“All four lanes were closed initially.

“At least one of the vehicles required recovery.

All lanes have now reopened on the #M1 northbound between J8 and J9 in #Hertfordshire following the earlier multi-vehicle collision. Delays of half an hour remain, but should now start to clear. pic.twitter.com/SFy9OQLWxx — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) October 13, 2018

“One woman had to be released from her vehicle by the fire service but was not injured.

“The road opened just before 1pm.

“A total of 10 vehicles were involved, there were slight injuries.”

At 1pm, Highways England was warning of half an hour delays following the collision on the northbound carriageway between Junctions 8 for Hemel Hempstead and Junction 9 for Redbourn.

Normal traffic conditions are expected to resume by about 3pm.

Highways England tweeted: “The #M1 is BLOCKED northbound between J8 and J9 in #Hertfordshire due to a multi-vehicle collision.

“Emergency services are in attendance and are clearing vehicles to the hard shoulder.”

Around noon Highways England also tweeted: “Traffic has been released.

“Only 1 lane (of 4) remains closed on #M1 northbound between J8 and J9.

“There are delays of half an hour on approach.”