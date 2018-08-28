Advanced search

Long delays on M1 in St Albans area after two-car crash

PUBLISHED: 16:57 07 November 2018

Motorists are warned of delays on the M1 in the St Albans area following a crash. Picture: Highways England

Motorists are warned of delays on the M1 in the St Albans area following a crash. Picture: Highways England

Highways England is warning of more than five miles of congestion on the M1 in Hertfordshire following a two-car accident on the M1 this afternoon.

Highways England tweeted shortly after 4.30pm: “Lane 4 closed on the M1 Hertfordshire northbound between Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead/St Albans and Junction 9 for Flamstead/Harpenden due to a two-car collision.

“Herts Police are on scene and HighwaysEAST are travelling to assist.

“Approx. 5.1 miles of congestion on the approach.”

