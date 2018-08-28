Breaking News

Car and motorcycle crash on M1 near St Albans

Traffic is queueing on the M1 following a crash between a car and motorcyclist in the St Albans area.

Highways England tweeted at about 5.50pm that the crash was affecting traffic between Junction 6a for Bricket Wood and Junction 7 for St Albans/Hemel Hempstead on the northbound carriageway.

Highways England tweeted: “Emergency services en route.

“Please expect delays.”

Motorists on the M1 should also watch out for another crash which has happened within the roadworks at Junction 13 in Bedfordshire.

Highways England has tweeted: “Bedfordshire. M1 southbound within J13, within the roadworks, 1 lane closed due to a multi-vehicle collision.

“Recovery trucks en route.

“Delays building on approach.”