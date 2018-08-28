Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Breaking News

Car and motorcycle crash on M1 near St Albans

PUBLISHED: 18:00 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:06 16 November 2018

Queueing traffic on the M1 near St Albans. Picture: Highways England

Queueing traffic on the M1 near St Albans. Picture: Highways England

Archant

Traffic is queueing on the M1 following a crash between a car and motorcyclist in the St Albans area.

Highways England tweeted at about 5.50pm that the crash was affecting traffic between Junction 6a for Bricket Wood and Junction 7 for St Albans/Hemel Hempstead on the northbound carriageway.

Highways England tweeted: “Emergency services en route.

“Please expect delays.”

Motorists on the M1 should also watch out for another crash which has happened within the roadworks at Junction 13 in Bedfordshire.

Highways England has tweeted: “Bedfordshire. M1 southbound within J13, within the roadworks, 1 lane closed due to a multi-vehicle collision.

“Recovery trucks en route.

“Delays building on approach.”

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Breaking News Car and motorcycle crash on M1 near St Albans

34 minutes ago Nina Morgan
Queueing traffic on the M1 near St Albans. Picture: Highways England

Traffic is queueing on the M1 following a crash between a car and motorcyclist in the St Albans area.

St Albans baker wows Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law with cake on TV

16:26 Franki Berry
The Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald cake made by Sarah Pratt from Buttercream Dream, which was eaten by Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law. Picture: Sarah Pratt

A St Albans baker’s cake has been taste-tested on national television by famous actors.

Rennie Grove families take part in Children in Need 2018

14:38 Rennie Grove Hospice Care
Jack and his family with Francesca.

A group of families have taken part in this year’s Children in Need appeal to help highlight the work of Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

It’s OK To Say: Clipper Round the World yacht race sailor reveals her own experience of mental health

14:14 Shona Davies
Shona Davies

Being ill sucks. No matter what’s got you down – the flu, a broken bone, diabetes, cancer – it’s a horrible place to be. Your body is weaker and less capable. The drugs you take mess with your mind and your moods and sometimes can make you feel even worse than when you started. Mental ill-health is no different. The brain is an organ, and like any organ, it doesn’t always function to the medical standard of “normal”. Mine certainly doesn’t.

CountryPhile

Nature’s master builders

Wasp Spider

Recently we, as a family (minus two of the kids), visited The Lodge RSPB reserve in Sandy, Bedfordshire. I had never been before, which is perhaps amiss of me as a birdwatcher as it is the headquarters of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds or RSPB and only 45 minutes drive from home.

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Annual Christmas Lights Switch-On street party set to kick off festive season in St Albans

St Albans was transformed into a winter wonderland in 2017. Picture: Spike Brown

School entry places may be halved at St Albans primary

Margaret Wix School in St Albans - picture Google Street View

Property price spike in Stevenage bucks trend across Herts

House prices in Stevenage leapt by 5.7 per cent in September, contributing to a 6.3 per cent rise over the last 12 months.

CCTV appeal after spate of burglaries in St Albans, Radlett and Potters Bar

Do you recognise these men?

St Albans City Hospital trust fined for trying patients’ patience

St Albans City Hospital. Photo: Danny Loo.

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide