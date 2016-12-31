Lords and Ladies of Misrule hold court at St Albans Mayor’s charity fundraising night

A Lord or Lady of Misrule headed each table when the Mayor of St Albans held a Twelfth Night charity fundraising evening in aid of Herts Young Homeless (HYH).

The evening at St Michael’s Manor Hotel followed the Twelfth Night tradition that it is a time of celebration and large parties to mark the end of winter.

As part of the festivities a Twelfth Night cake, similar to the modern Italian Panettone, was eaten. A dried bean was buried inside and whoever found the hidden bean went on to lead the night’s celebrations as the Lord or Lady of Misrule.

That title is associated with The Mummers who put on a traditional folk play on Boxing Day in St Albans city centre each year. They entertained the 100-plus guests on Twelfth Night with a performance of their play, George and the Dragon.

A bean was also hidden in a Twelfth Night-themed cake with Evelyn Cassin, who found the bean in her slice, awarded a prize of tea with the Mayor.

The evening raised just over £2,000 for HYH, boosted by a donation of £180 from the Mummers as a result of their Boxing Day performances.

The Mayor, Cllr Frances Leonard, said: “Everyone had great fun getting into the spirit of Twelfth Night. I want to thank them all for helping to raise money for my mayoral charity for the year, Herts Young Homeless. I am also grateful to St Albans Mummers’ for their entertaining performance and to the generous donors of the raffle prizes.”