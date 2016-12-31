Advanced search

London Colney’s de Havilland Aircraft Museum appoints new curator

18:48 06 February 2017

Alistair Hodgson.

Archant

A curator has been appointed at an iconic museum for the first time, following major changes at the site.

The role at de Havilland Aircraft Museum is being filled by engineering consultant Alistair Hodgson, who became a volunteer at the museum 10 years ago and is currently restoring a de Havilland Sea Venom jet fighter.

His new position at the attraction, which is based at Salisbury Hall, London Colney, will include overseeing the cataloguing and documenting of the entire collection.

Berkhamsted-based Alistair, who has a large collection of historic de Havilland aircraft, engines, components, photographs and artefacts, said: “It is important that all these items are properly conserved for the use and enjoyment of future generations.

“The curator’s role is to see that they are suitably stored, and displayed with information that tells visitors about their history and significance.”

The museum is currently preparing the final stages of its Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) application, for a £1.5 million grant to build a new hangar.

Museum marketing director Mike Nevin said: “The museum has changed dramatically over the last few years, and our application for an HLF grant is now entering a whole new phase where it must demonstrate a totally professional approach to the management of its historic collection of famous aircraft.

“A curator is seen by the museum board as essential in achieving this.”

As well as looking after the museum’s internal standards and procedures, Alistair will support the museum’s outreach activities by giving talks to clubs and societies about the history and work of the museum, and hosting group visits.

The museum has a collection of more than 20 civil and military, jet and piston engine aircraft which were designed and built at de Havilland’s factory in Hatfield over nearly 70 years.

