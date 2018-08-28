Burglars make off with a pack of cigarettes in St Albans burglary

The post office on London Road in St Albans was broken into last night. Archant

Cigarettes have been stolen by burglars who broke into a St Albans post office.

At around 2.45am last Friday, three men smashed a glass pane in the front door of the London Road store, overturned a cash register and stole a packet of cigarettes before leaving in a vehicle.

Anyone with any information about this incident, or any CCTV which could help the investigation, has been asked to call the St Albans Local Crime Unit on 101 and quote reference number 41/49987/18.