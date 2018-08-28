Advanced search

Burglars make off with a pack of cigarettes in St Albans burglary

PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 October 2018 | UPDATED: 10:07 29 October 2018

The post office on London Road in St Albans was broken into last night.

The post office on London Road in St Albans was broken into last night.

Cigarettes have been stolen by burglars who broke into a St Albans post office.

Thieves broke into this cigarette locker at the London Road post office in St Albans.Thieves broke into this cigarette locker at the London Road post office in St Albans.

At around 2.45am last Friday, three men smashed a glass pane in the front door of the London Road store, overturned a cash register and stole a packet of cigarettes before leaving in a vehicle.

Anyone with any information about this incident, or any CCTV which could help the investigation, has been asked to call the St Albans Local Crime Unit on 101 and quote reference number 41/49987/18.

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

St Leonard's Church. Picture: Peter Hyde.

St Leonard’s Church in Sandridge is holding a Harvest Festival service with farmers and their families.

