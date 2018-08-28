Record attendance at London Colney fireworks show

One of the fireworks at the London Colney fireworks show at Morris Playing Fields. Picture: Ian Caldwell. 2017 Ian Caldwell

Over 4,000 people attended the London Colney fireworks show last Sunday.

While last year’s show attracted 2,300 people, this year’s Morris Playing Fields show blew that record away.

London Colney parish council chair Malcolm MacMillan said: “This was the best and biggest ever show.

“It was a happy occasion and the public were most appreciative of the parish council’s effort.

“It’s great to be able to give something back to the community which benefits so many people in a joyful way”

Cllr MacMillan thanked the volunteers, grounds and parish staff and councillors for helping ensure a safe environment for the fireworks display.

He believes the months of preparation and behind-the-scenes planning paid off with the huge attendance.

Entry was free, but donations are collected for three organisations: the Peace Hospice, the Scouts and the Women’s’ Institute.