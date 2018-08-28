Police appeal after till is stolen from London Colney shop

Police are appealing for information after a till was stolen from a shop in London Colney. Picture: Supplied by Herts Police Archant

Police would like to speak to the person in this CCTV image as part of their investigation into the theft of a till from a shop in London Colney.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The theft happened at the A1 convenience store on Haseldine Road just after 9.50pm on Friday, October 5.

A member of staff, a man in his 40s, was cleaning the shop floor prior to closing when the offender entered the shop and stole the till before leaving in the direction of Manor Road.

PC Steve Whittaker, who is investigating, said: “We appreciate that you cannot see this person’s face clearly however, they are wearing a distinctive jumper which says ‘Yale’ on the front which we hope someone may recognise.

“We are very keen to identify them and speak to them, as we believe they may have information that could greatly assist our investigation.

“If you were in the area at the time, do you remember seeing anyone running from the scene? If so, we would like to hear from you.”

Anyone with information can email steve.whittaker@herts.pnn.police.uk or call the non-emergency number 101 or report information online at https://www.herts.police.uk/Report, quoting reference 41/43441/18.”

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.