Consultation on further changes to London Colney Roundabout

PUBLISHED: 10:08 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:13 16 November 2018

The A414 London Colney Roundabout could become a hamburger junction. Picture: Danny Loo.

There is to be a consultation on changing the A1081/A414 London Colney Roundabout.

Hertfordshire County Council is looking to make the London Colney Roundabout into a hamburger junction, where a main road cuts through the centre.

Council cabinet member Derrick Ashley said: “There are over 100,000 new homes planned for Hertfordshire and 50 per cent of these will be along the A414 route, with further development expected beyond 2031.

“This will have a significant impact on the route and the increased traffic congestion will lead to longer journey times if we do nothing.

“We need people to make sustainable transport choices and we need to have the supporting infrastructure and improvements in place.

“These are the changes we will look to implement over the next 20 years so we are really keen to hear from the younger generation on how they want to travel around the county in the future.”

The consultation is due to be launched in December.

