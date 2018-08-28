Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Orphans who fell in World War I to be commemorated on London Colney war memorial

PUBLISHED: 19:00 05 November 2018

The war memorial on High Street in London Colney. Picture: Emma Payne.

The war memorial on High Street in London Colney. Picture: Emma Payne.

Archant

The names of First World War soldiers from a London Colney orphanage are being added to the village’s war memorial.

London Colney Pastoral Centre Orphanage sent 19 young men to fight in the war - none of them returned.

Now their names are being added to the High Street war memorial ahead of the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day.

Parish council chair Malcolm MacMillan said: “It will be an emotional and special moment in our history and gives us an opportunity to remember these youngsters by adding names alongside those who fell in the First and Second World Wars.

“We will remember them.”

Members of the public have been invited to join a parade of 300 organisations from the Caledon Centre to the memorial.

The march, which will be led by a lone piper, will leave the community centre at 10.35 on November 11.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Orphans who fell in World War I to be commemorated on London Colney war memorial

19:00 Fraser Whieldon
The war memorial on High Street in London Colney. Picture: Emma Payne.

The names of First World War soldiers from a London Colney orphanage are being added to the village’s war memorial.

Why the St Albans Remembrance Day parade is in the evening

16:49 Fraser Whieldon
St Albans Remembers - the city is taking part in a national beacon lighting ceremony to mark 100 years since the First World War ended.

St Albans will take part in a nation-wide beacon lighting ceremony this Remembrance Sunday.

St Albans school hosts ‘wellbeing village’ to support pupils’ mental health

14:53 Anne Suslak
STAGS wellbeing village. Picture: St Albans Girls' School

A St Albans school hosted a ‘wellbeing village’ to provide parents with advice on young people’s mental health.

Anne Main replies to Save St Albans Pubs letter following Budget business rates measures

12:56 Fraser Whieldon
St Albans MP Anne Main speaking in the House of Commons. Picture: Parliament.tv

St Albans’ MP has not confirmed whether she will lobby for tweaks to business rate measures in last week’s Budget.

CountryPhile

Nature’s master builders

Wasp Spider

Recently we, as a family (minus two of the kids), visited The Lodge RSPB reserve in Sandy, Bedfordshire. I had never been before, which is perhaps amiss of me as a birdwatcher as it is the headquarters of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds or RSPB and only 45 minutes drive from home.

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Harpenden campaigners criticise ‘flawed’ Luton Airport expansion plan

An Easyjet plane takes off from Luton Airport. Picture: DANNY LOO

Man assaulted in St Albans city centre

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in St Albans city centre.

U-turn over St Albans River Ver improvement plans after allotment holder backlash

Cottonmill Area Guide. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest St Albans area court results

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Anne Main replies to Save St Albans Pubs letter following Budget business rates measures

St Albans MP Anne Main speaking in the House of Commons. Picture: Parliament.tv

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide