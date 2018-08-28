Orphans who fell in World War I to be commemorated on London Colney war memorial

The war memorial on High Street in London Colney. Picture: Emma Payne. Archant

The names of First World War soldiers from a London Colney orphanage are being added to the village’s war memorial.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

London Colney Pastoral Centre Orphanage sent 19 young men to fight in the war - none of them returned.

Now their names are being added to the High Street war memorial ahead of the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day.

Parish council chair Malcolm MacMillan said: “It will be an emotional and special moment in our history and gives us an opportunity to remember these youngsters by adding names alongside those who fell in the First and Second World Wars.

“We will remember them.”

Members of the public have been invited to join a parade of 300 organisations from the Caledon Centre to the memorial.

The march, which will be led by a lone piper, will leave the community centre at 10.35 on November 11.