Crowds link arms in moving tribute during London Colney Remembrance Day service
PUBLISHED: 16:23 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:29 13 November 2018
Archant
Crowds linked arms in tribute to orphans during a special centenary Remembrance Day service in London Colney.
Hundreds of people came to the thirty-minute service, including councillors, representatives from The Royal British Legion, Herts Police, and 110 youngsters from the scouting movement.
People linked arms when the names of 19 orphans were added to the war memorial.
London Colney Parish Council chairman Malcolm MacMillan said the service was moving: “It is your presence that gives us confidence for future memorial parades.
“It is essential to recognise the peace dividend that has been given to us by those who laid down their lives for their friends and their country.”
People also had the opportunity to sign and comment in a book of remembrance, which will remain open at the Caledon Community Centre during November.