Crowds link arms in moving tribute during London Colney Remembrance Day service

Royal British Legion standard bearer with flag bearers from scout and guide movement. Picture: Submitted by London Colney Parish Council Archant

Crowds linked arms in tribute to orphans during a special centenary Remembrance Day service in London Colney.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Marion Brown with veteran Adrian Wood. Picture: Submitted by London Colney Parish Council Marion Brown with veteran Adrian Wood. Picture: Submitted by London Colney Parish Council

Hundreds of people came to the thirty-minute service, including councillors, representatives from The Royal British Legion, Herts Police, and 110 youngsters from the scouting movement.

People linked arms when the names of 19 orphans were added to the war memorial.

London Colney Parish Council chairman Malcolm MacMillan said the service was moving: “It is your presence that gives us confidence for future memorial parades.

“It is essential to recognise the peace dividend that has been given to us by those who laid down their lives for their friends and their country.”

The London Colney Remembrance Day parade. Picture: Submitted by London Colney Parish Council The London Colney Remembrance Day parade. Picture: Submitted by London Colney Parish Council

People also had the opportunity to sign and comment in a book of remembrance, which will remain open at the Caledon Community Centre during November.

Cllr Malcolm MacMillan, Chair of London Colney Parish Council and Rosie Rawlinson from St Peter’s Church, London Colney. Picture: Submitted by London Colney Parish Council Cllr Malcolm MacMillan, Chair of London Colney Parish Council and Rosie Rawlinson from St Peter’s Church, London Colney. Picture: Submitted by London Colney Parish Council