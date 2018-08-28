London Colney awards evening recognises unsung heroes in community

Cllr Malcolm MacMillan with some of the winners of the London Colney Parish Council Community Awards. Picture: Submitted by LCPC. Archant

Unsung heroes in the community were celebrated at an awards ceremony in London Colney.

The inaugural London Colney Parish Council (LCPC) Community Awards event was held on October 18 at the Caledon Community Centre.

Rev Adrian Wood won the Good Neighbour award, Naomi Czbuba Dance bagged Business in the Community category, Peter Yexley was commended for Service to the Community, and the First London Colney Scouts received The Chairman’s Award.

LCPC chairman, Cllr Malcolm MacMillan, said “There is a lot going on in our community in the form of volunteering, without people seeking recognition for their individual contributions, and that is the key to these awards; people were not looking for a reward for what they do.”

All award winners have been entered into a Citizen of the Year Award, the winner of which will be announced at the LCPC’s annual dinner dance on December 15. Tickets at 01727 821314.