Life-saving equipment is set up outside two St Albans GP surgeries

The donation to the East of England Ambulance Service First Responders. Archant

Defibrillators have been installed outside two St Albans GP surgeries following three fundraising nights.

The defibrillators have been fitted outside Lodge Surgery in Normandy Road and Highfield Surgery in Russet Drive. Surgery staff were trained to use the equipment by East of England Ambulance Service First Responders and the surgeries are donating £650 to the First Responders to go towards future training.