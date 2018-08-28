Chiswell Green marks First World War centenary with life-size Tommy

The life-size Tommy at Greenwood Park in Chiswell Green. Picture: St Stephen Parish Council Archant

A life-size Tommy has been installed in Chiswell Green to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The structure was installed in Greenwood Park by St Stephen Parish Council in the build-up to the ‘Battle’s Over’ event, which will be held from 5pm to 7pm on Sunday, November 11.

The Battle’s Over event is part of an international day of commemoration marking the centenary of the end of WWI, and will culminate with the lighting of a beacon and a firework display at 7pm.

A chain of more than 1,000 beacons of light is being lit across the country to symbolise the end of the darkness of war and to pay tribute to those killed or wounded in battle.

Greenwood Park Community Centre will be open from 5pm with a bar, a barbecue, a memorabilia display, a film show and music. The usual Remembrance Service will take place at 2.45pm at Park Street War Memorial.