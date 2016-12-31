Advanced search

Licensing hours extended for St Albans pub despite residents’ concerns

06:00 30 January 2017

The White Swan

The White Swan

Archant

Despite the concerns of neighbours, the playing of music, sales of alcohol and the opening times of a city centre pub have been extended.

Comment

Earlier this month, a St Albans council licensing sub-committee agreed to extend the hours at The White Swan in Upper Dagnall Street, St Albans.

The decision was taken in the face of concerns from nearby residents about the impact on their lives.

One objector said: “Later hours with this level of music would be unacceptable to residents.

“It would prevent sleep and cause disturbance later into the night, particularly during the week when people need to get up early for school/work.”

A family man who lives nearby, commented: “The loud music from the pub bounces off buildings and echoes along Spencer Street.

“This is a particular problem when there is a heavy base sound from live drumming which creates a pounding beat.

“Personally the noise effects my two children that are still only babies and go to bed before 7pm.”

The sub-committee agreed a change to licensing conditions which would result in alcohol being sold until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays and until midnight from Sunday to Thursday, an hour more on the weekdays and an hour and a half more on Sundays.

Live music performances can now go on until 1am on a Friday and Saturday - two hours later than at present.

Recorded tunes can now be played until midnight on Sundays through to Thursday, and 2am on Friday and Saturday.

Patrons can also now visit until 2.30am on Friday and Saturday or 12.30am other days, half an hour after alcohol sales have stopped.

On Bank Holiday Sundays, the opening hours are also extended to 2.30am.

Maria Stagg, St Albans council’s deputy head of legal, democratic and regulatory services, said: “A number of conditions were attached [to the extension] including a requirement to employ door supervisors at the weekend.

“The committee made its decisions based on the law and all the evidence put before it including concerns raised by some local residents.”

In the notice of determination, reasons for the change include recognising the licensing regime “is not intended to inhibit the development of a thriving night time economy” and noting the pub had “voluntarily reduced the hours applied for”.

It also says the committee deliberately did not approve an extension for Bank Holiday Mondays as it is followed by a working day.

John McGuinness, 59, landlord of The White Swan, said: “I worked with the police and St Albans district council in the application, and it was approved, and we will continue to work with the police to balance the needs of the residents with the right to have an active nightlife.

“I have spoken with some of the local people who objected and we are willing to go along with what they want because I don’t want to upset anybody and we will do everything we can to work with them.

“I run a very strict pub with regards to who comes in and when they come in and it won’t be used as a fall-out from other pubs.”

He emphasised that patrons would now leave in small groups spread out over a longer period of time, rather than everybody leaving together at an earlier time.

Keywords: St Albans

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Licensing hours extended for St Albans pub despite residents’ concerns

06:00 Franki Berry
The White Swan

Despite the concerns of neighbours, the playing of music, sales of alcohol and the opening times of a city centre pub have been extended.

Silent disco in St Albans will raise money for Herts Domestic Abuse Helpline

Yesterday, 18:00 Franki Berry
Team Eclipse, students in Year 12 from St Albans Girls' School

A silent disco to raise money for charity has been organised by a group of student fundraisers in St Albans for next week.

BT wants to remove public payphones, but Hertsmere Borough Council insists some are ‘emergency lifelines’

Yesterday, 15:00 Debbie White
The public payphone in London Road, Shenley

Is it the end of the line for your local phone box? A council certainly hopes not, as it has launched a bid to save four payphones, considered a potential ‘emergency lifeline’ for some elderly people.

Final frontier for fundraising in St Albans

Yesterday, 12:00 Anne Suslak
2017: A Space Odyssey

A St Albans trapeze group put on a science fiction-themed show with homages to David Bowie and astronaut Neil Armstrong.

CountryPhile

Big cat seen lurking at Oaklands College in St Albans

Two people reported seeing the big cat in St Albans district (file photo of puma)

A large cat, possibly a puma, has been spotted in fields at a college campus in St Albans - the latest in several sightings in this area.

BBC presenter to chair Rothamsted forum on agri-food challenges in Harpenden

Anger at ‘pot shots’ taken to scare birds away from fishing lake in St Albans district

Mistletoe and mischief

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

St Albans Sinkhole News

The Herts Ad Year in Review for 2016

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Matt Adams
Re-opening of Fontmell Close, St Alban's, AL3 5HU after repairs following a sinkhole. Left to right: Mayor Frances Leonard cutting the ribbon with residents Ben Bagshaw and his son Finley Bagshaw 14 months old

With stories covering the likes of Bowie, Brexit, the BID, Butterfly World, The Brickyard and the Berlin Wall, it certainly hasn’t been a quiet year for the Herts Advertiser.

Video: St Albans’ internationally infamous sinkhole road is officially reopened by city mayor

Secret primary school plan revealed for Bernards Heath open space

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read stories

Big cat seen lurking at Oaklands College in St Albans

Two people reported seeing the big cat in St Albans district (file photo of puma)

Licensing hours extended for St Albans pub despite residents’ concerns

The White Swan

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Freedom of Information probe reveals big cat sightings in and near St Albans district

The Herts Police FoI response shows reports of panthers and other big cats in the county

Ruthless rate rise prompts fight to save St Albans pubs

Pubs throughout St Albans are banding together to fight the increase

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards