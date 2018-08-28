Advanced search

New library facilities being built in Redbourn and Wheathampstead fire stations to keep costs down

PUBLISHED: 16:16 03 October 2018

Wheathampstead library

Wheathampstead library

Archant

New libraries are under construction at fire stations in Wheathampstead and Redbourn to reduce running costs without sacrificing existing services.

The libraries in both villages will be moving from their existing site - Memorial Hall in Wheathampstead and Redbourn’s in Lamb Lane - to new, modern facilities on the same site as their local fire stations.

Work began at the fire stations in Marford Road, Wheathampstead and Dunstable Road, Redbourn on Monday, September 10, with both fire stations continuing to operate throughout the works with minimal disruption expected, and plans are in place to ensure fire engines will be available to cover the villages at all times.

The fire stations will also be refurbished as part of the development and will operate alongside the libraries once they open.

Terry Hone, cabinet member for community safety at Herts county council, said: “Fire stations and libraries are both at the heart of the communities they serve and it makes perfect sense to use space more flexibly at our village fire stations to support other important local services.

“This scheme will help to support the long-term future of both our local fire stations and local libraries.

“It’s a great example of how public services can work together creatively to improve value for money.”

The aim of the scheme is to provide welcoming and technologically-enabled libraries in convenient locations, while freeing up the existing services.

Terry Douris, cabinet member for libraries, said: “Sharing sites will keep our running costs down without sacrificing services.

“We are committed to sustaining library services across the county, and this shows how we are working creatively with partners and communities to achieve this and creating a library service to meet current needs.”

Both Redbourn and Wheathampstead Libraries will continue to operate from their current locations until the new buildings are ready.

