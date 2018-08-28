Builders found suspected WW2 bomb while digging up St Albans dining room

The Ministry of Defence and Herts police were called to Central Drive, St Albans after a bomb was found. Picture: Richard Bamforth. Archant

A St Albans homeowner has spoken out after a suspected World War Two explosive was found in her dining room.

Police and a Ministry of Defence bomb squad were called to Central Drive at 1.48pm yesterday after a suspicious device was found.

Diane Secker said: “We’re having an extension build and have builders in.

“I was away from the house when I had a call from Richard from Abbey Building Services to say the guys on-site had discovered something while digging up the dining room floor, had called the police and were awaiting the arrival of the Bomb Disposal Unit.

“The police who checked it out took it very seriously and they shouted at the flats to close their windows and stay away.

“Senior police arrived and ensured the houses either side of us were clear and closed the road between Hazelwood Drive and Woodland Drive.

“The bomb disposal people arrived, X-rayed it, they then took it away.”

It has been said the device was a World War Two-era explosive, but police have not confirmed this.

Diane said a lot of rubble under her sort of house came from Blitz sites and the home had been built in 1948.