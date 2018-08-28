Firefighters rush to large fire in Radlett derelict building

Firefighters were called to extinguish a large fire in Radlett yesterday evening.

At about 9pm, the Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were dealing with a blaze on Watford Road.

The fire was on the first floor and roof of a derelict building and crews from Watford, Garston, St Albans and Stevenage had to use a platform to get above the flames.

No-one was hurt because the building was empty.

Crew members advised nearby residents on Twitter to keep their windows closed, and the fire was extinguished around 11pm.

It is not yet known how the fire started, but there will be an investigation of the premises this morning.