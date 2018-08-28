Opinion

Jamie Brown of Archant Local Impact: Keeping customers coming back for more

Jamie Brown and Steve Philp from Archant. Picture: Antony Kelly Archant

Most businesses want repeat custom… OK, for some like funeral services it probably doesn’t really happen, however, generally a business will want to deal with the same customer several times.

For this to happen a business needs to have delivered what the customer expected to even stand a chance of a second sale. Let’s assume that has happened – what then?

Keeping your brand front of mind with great display campaigns, making sure you are visible in search and being generally active in a market will all help, but sometimes you need to take direct action to keep a customer loyal – especially if the competition is keen.

By asking for permission from customers to keep in touch (keep the GDPR rules in mind here folks) any business can build lists of interested, active and relevant people to re-market themselves to.

How many customers do you deal with on a weekly basis? If you can engage just a third of them and send them super interesting, exciting and useful content that makes them love your brand, you stand a better chance of getting them to buy again.

Repeat customers are valuable – social media, email and direct marketing are just a few ways you can keep in touch. What is crucial here is the content. Don’t just send waffle or sales bumph, people have seen it too often and it doesn’t work.

Invest time and effort (and if need be money) in generating really useful, engaging content for your customers.

Send useful how-to videos, send stories giving advice and inspiration, send humour and insight, send something quirky and different but don’t just send offers… 10% off of the thing I just bought isn’t going to make me like you let alone buy from you again!

