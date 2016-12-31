Advanced search

Justin Timberlake spoof by St Albans businesspeople dances onto charity film shortlist

16:55 06 January 2017

St Albans Businesses raised more than £2,000 for the chairty

Archant

A charity video featuring St Albans businesspeople dancing along to Justin Timberlake’s Can’t Stop the Feeling has been nominated for a national gong.

Salih Gaygusuz took on the role of Justin Timberlake for the videoSalih Gaygusuz took on the role of Justin Timberlake for the video

The production, which has raised thousands of pounds for Home-Start Herts, has been shortlisted in the documentaries category of the Charity Film Awards.

The six minute video, which has had almost 13,000 views to date, was devised by local networking group St Albans Businesses.

Sue Wybrow, who heads up the group, said: “We are absolutely delighted at the response we received and continue to receive from the video - it was amazing fun to put together and a fantastic collaboration of local businesses - it would be amazing if we won the award!”

Suzy Moody, strategic manager for Home-Start Herts, added: “This video just keeps on giving! It continues to help to raise the profile of Home-Start and we used it at our group launch in October to show what can be achieved when people and businesses come together.”

St Alban's businesses shooting the spoof music video of Justin Timberlake's - Can't Stop This FeelingSt Alban's businesses shooting the spoof music video of Justin Timberlake's - Can't Stop This Feeling

The winners of this year’s awards will be announced at BAFTA in Piccadilly on March 15. Find out more and check out the video here.

