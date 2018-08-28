Jewellery stolen in Harpenden burglary

Burglars broke into a house in Harpenden and stole jewellery.

The burglary took place in Park Rise between 2.30pm on Friday, October 5 and 3pm on Saturday, October 6.

One or more burglars broke into the house by forcing open the rear patio door, damaging the door in the process, and stole jewellery from the occupants.

Anyone who saw anything or has any information should call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/43656/18