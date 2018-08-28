Do you recognise this jewellery stolen from a house in St Albans?

Some of the jewellery stolen in the burglary in Sherwood Avenue. Picture: Herts police Archant

Police investigating a burglary in St Albans have released pictures of stolen jewellery in an effort to trace it.

The burglary took place in Sherwood Avenue between 8am on Wednesday, September 26 and 6.55pm on Friday, September 28.

Among the items stolen were a gold chain and pendant and a silver chain necklace (both pictured).

The burglars also took red and yellow gold cufflinks, a women’s gold ring, an oval-shaped brooch, a diamond and sapphire cluster ring, a ring with a ruby stone surrounded by diamonds, a gold eternity ring surrounded with diamonds and sapphires, a set of gold half hoop earrings and a thin gold Elizabeth ring.

Det Con Deji Afolabi, who is investigatin, said: “I am appealing for anybody who saw anything suspicious between the times stated to get in touch.

“Similarly, if you believe that you may have been offered one of these items for sale, please get in contact with me. You may have vital information that could help our investigation and reunite the victims with their jewellery which is of great sentimental value to them.

“If you can help, please get in touch on the non-emergency number 101 or email me at ayodeji.afolabi@herts.pnn.police.uk, quoting crime reference 41/41200/18. You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report.”