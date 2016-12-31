‘Items of sentimental value’ stolen in Harpenden burglary

Cufflinks, a napkin ring, a pitch pipe and a silver-plated spoon were stolen in a burglary in Harpenden.

A pitch pipe which was stolen in a burglary in Harpenden.

The burglary took place at a house in Crabtree Lane between 1.30pm on Tuesday, January 17 and 9am on Wednesday, January 18.

One or more thieves broke in via a bolted side gate, before using an unknown implement to force open a back door and searching the house.

They stole a silver-plated spoon commemorating the Queen’s silver jubilee, a silver napkin ring engraved with the initials ‘RJB’, a silver pitch pipe used by musicians to tune instruments and a set of gold-plated cufflinks engraved with the initials ‘VSOE’.

Det Con James Kier, from the St Albans Local Crime Unit, said: “These items are of great sentimental value to the victim so I would urge anyone who recognises them, either through being offered them for sale or by seeing them in an auction lot, to please contact me on 101.”