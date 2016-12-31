Advanced search

Inspirational workshop at St Albans school from Paralympic athlete and BMX world champion

19:30 30 January 2017

A group of students with BMX world champion Mike Mullen (left) and wheelchair rugby Paralympian Aaron Phipps (right).

Archant

Two successful sportsmen who came to St Albans to motivate students were described as “inspirational” last week.

Aaron Phipps, a Paralympic athlete and wheelchair rugby player for Great Britain, and Mike Mullen, who is the BMX world champion, spoke to pupils from the Samuel Ryder Academy and from another school in the Sir John Lawes Academies Trust, the Robert Barclay Academy in Hoddesdon.

They described to Year 10 teenagers how the techniques they used to be successful in sport could be extended across all areas of life.

First there were workshops to explore mental toughness, hunger to achieve, people skills and planning for success, and then Mike gave the students a practical session learning to BMX.

Mike described the students as a “real credit to the school”.

It was organised as part of a nationwide initiative, Sky Sports Living for Sport.

A Year 10 student, Ben Shenton-Smith, said: “The day was motivational for now and later on in life.

“It was very inspirational and made me want to try my best.”

Chris Wright, a spokesman for the Samuel Ryder Academy, said: “Visits like these are just some of the many ways that we try and inspire students at the Samuel Ryder Academy so that they leave our care as well rounded individuals who have the confidence and ability to make their mark on the world.”

A group of students with BMX world champion Mike Mullen (left) and wheelchair rugby Paralympian Aaron Phipps (right).

Two successful sportsmen who came to St Albans to motivate students were described as “inspirational” last week.

Will new signs prevent more pollution at Verulamium Lake in St Albans?

Verulamium Lake.

Stronger-worded signs to discourage members of the public from feeding the wildlife at Verulamium Park in St Albans could be introduced in the near future.

Major tourism award for London Colney aircraft museum

work on undercarriage

A major tourism accolade has been awarded to a museum which has gone from strength to strength in recent years.

Concerns over shop takeover in St Albans

The Co-operative Food

A group of residents are upset that their local food shop is being taken over by another retailer.

Big cat seen lurking at Oaklands College in St Albans

Two people reported seeing the big cat in St Albans district (file photo of puma)

A large cat, possibly a puma, has been spotted in fields at a college campus in St Albans - the latest in several sightings in this area.

BBC presenter to chair Rothamsted forum on agri-food challenges in Harpenden

Anger at ‘pot shots’ taken to scare birds away from fishing lake in St Albans district

Mistletoe and mischief

The Herts Ad Year in Review for 2016

Re-opening of Fontmell Close, St Alban's, AL3 5HU after repairs following a sinkhole. Left to right: Mayor Frances Leonard cutting the ribbon with residents Ben Bagshaw and his son Finley Bagshaw 14 months old

With stories covering the likes of Bowie, Brexit, the BID, Butterfly World, The Brickyard and the Berlin Wall, it certainly hasn’t been a quiet year for the Herts Advertiser.

Video: St Albans’ internationally infamous sinkhole road is officially reopened by city mayor

Secret primary school plan revealed for Bernards Heath open space

Big cat seen lurking at Oaklands College in St Albans

Two people reported seeing the big cat in St Albans district (file photo of puma)

Concerns over shop takeover in St Albans

The Co-operative Food

Licensing hours extended for St Albans pub despite residents’ concerns

The White Swan

Radlett girl ‘honoured’ to perform in House of Lords

Olivia Gavigan, a school girl from Radlett, has gained a place in the West End Kids performance troupe. Photo supplied

Harpenden named best commuter town - and St Albans is fifth

Harpenden is No1 for commuters, according to Jones Lang LaSalle

