Inspirational workshop at St Albans school from Paralympic athlete and BMX world champion

A group of students with BMX world champion Mike Mullen (left) and wheelchair rugby Paralympian Aaron Phipps (right). Archant

Two successful sportsmen who came to St Albans to motivate students were described as “inspirational” last week.

Aaron Phipps, a Paralympic athlete and wheelchair rugby player for Great Britain, and Mike Mullen, who is the BMX world champion, spoke to pupils from the Samuel Ryder Academy and from another school in the Sir John Lawes Academies Trust, the Robert Barclay Academy in Hoddesdon.

They described to Year 10 teenagers how the techniques they used to be successful in sport could be extended across all areas of life.

First there were workshops to explore mental toughness, hunger to achieve, people skills and planning for success, and then Mike gave the students a practical session learning to BMX.

Mike described the students as a “real credit to the school”.

It was organised as part of a nationwide initiative, Sky Sports Living for Sport.

A Year 10 student, Ben Shenton-Smith, said: “The day was motivational for now and later on in life.

“It was very inspirational and made me want to try my best.”

Chris Wright, a spokesman for the Samuel Ryder Academy, said: “Visits like these are just some of the many ways that we try and inspire students at the Samuel Ryder Academy so that they leave our care as well rounded individuals who have the confidence and ability to make their mark on the world.”