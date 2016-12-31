Advanced search

Inside the CIA’s top secret files: reports on Harpenden’s Rothamsted Research

10:50 28 January 2017

Farming in Harpenden in March 1942 - photo courtesy Rothamsted Research.

Farming in Harpenden in March 1942 - photo courtesy Rothamsted Research.

Archant

Spooks from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) have been keeping a close eye on the world’s oldest agricultural research centre in Harpenden, a Herts Advertiser investigation has revealed.

Comment
Rothamsted Research in Harpenden appears in various declassified CIA documents, dating back to the 1930s, now available online. Document courtesy of the CIA Rothamsted Research in Harpenden appears in various declassified CIA documents, dating back to the 1930s, now available online. Document courtesy of the CIA

The largest collection of declassified CIA records was made accessible online last week, enabling people to search a wide variety of topics and places - and Rothamsted Research information, along with various scientists’ names, regularly crop up from the 1930s.

More than 12 million pages, contained in 930,000 documents, can now be seen on the agency’s electronic reading room.

Although the secretive organisation has regularly released its historical declassified records to its standalone CIA Records Search Tool (CREST) system, until recently that was only accessible in person at the National Archives Records Administration (NARA) in College Park, Maryland.

The CREST collection covers myriad topics, such as the early CIA history, the Cold War, Vietnam, the Berlin Tunnel project, the Korean War, and the U-2 reconnaissance aircraft.

The CIA has posted more than 12 million pages of CREST records online - which include references to Rothamsted Research in Harpenden. Document courtesy of the CIAThe CIA has posted more than 12 million pages of CREST records online - which include references to Rothamsted Research in Harpenden. Document courtesy of the CIA

The documents extensively address developments on terrorism, as well as worldwide military and economic issues. They include a wide variety of records, including collections of finished intelligence from the 1940s to the 1990s.

CREST records also show large specialised collections of foreign translations and scientific abstracts – and it is among the latter that the activities of Rothamsted Research in Harpenden are alluded to.

The Herts Advertiser investigation into the database shows that in 1935, the CIA prepared a report based on information from foreign documents from the then USSR, on scientific research, published in Moscow.

At that time there was scientific research into heavy industry, fertilisers and insectofungicides.

Rothamsted Research in Harpenden appears in various declassified CIA documents, dating back to the 1930s, now available online. Document courtesy of the CIA Rothamsted Research in Harpenden appears in various declassified CIA documents, dating back to the 1930s, now available online. Document courtesy of the CIA

It named the leading scientific workers, specialists, problems, and the foreign institutions ‘with whom the [USSR scientific] institute maintains contact’. Included on this list is Rothamsted experimental station in Harpenden. The report details the technical assistance provided by the Soviet Union, particularly in regards to fertiliser, and problems encountered in its production.

The Harpenden centre’s research on changes in the soil after clearing tropical forest, and shifting cultivation during the 1960s was used for reference in a CIA report on the environmental impact of illicit narcotics cultivation in selected forest regions of Latin America and the Carribean, in 1987.

The CIA report examined narcotic crop cultivation taking place in tropical latitudes, where it was dubbed as a “deleterious aspect of tropical deforestation”.

However an agent looking at the then classified document was clearly unimpressed with its conclusions on the nutrient loss of stripped soil, handwriting pointed comments across the text, such as “This is all very nice but so what!”

There are also details of scientific abstracts during the 1940s and 1950s, including the not-very-exciting sounding “Methods of dry fixation of soil-inhabiting insect larvae” paper submitted during a research conference at Rothamsted in 1958.

The CIA was told that more than 120 experts from 24 countries met at “the oldest British experimental farm Rothamsted’. 85 [sic] reports were read and the following questions were discussed...”

There is also an 89-page document on the Third International Biometric Conference in 1953 in Bellagio, Italy, which mentions researchers from Rothamsted.

Joseph Lambert, the CIA director of information management, said having such information online enabled the public to “access these documents from the comfort of their own homes.

“Access to this historically significant collection is no longer limited by geography.”

To browse through the CIA’s electronic reading room, see: https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/

Keywords: Harpenden Italy Maryland

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

“Disappointingly mixed” review of waste collection in St Albans

6 minutes ago Franki Berry
A Veolia waste vehicle unloading

Street cleanliness and promptness of waste collection have been described as “disappointingly mixed” after being scrutinised by district councillors last week.

Inside the CIA’s top secret files: reports on Harpenden’s Rothamsted Research

10:50 Debbie White
Farming in Harpenden in March 1942 - photo courtesy Rothamsted Research.

Spooks from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) have been keeping a close eye on the world’s oldest agricultural research centre in Harpenden, a Herts Advertiser investigation has revealed.

Home Office cost-cutting results in 250 jobs going from St Albans crime-busting centre

09:53 Debbie White
The Centre for Applied Science and Technology.

The roles of 250 people working in a crime-busting centre in St Albans are to be transferred out of the district in a major blow to local jobs.

Opponents opposed to new Harpenden leisure facilities raise issues of congestion and parking

06:00 Madeleine Burton
Harpenden Public Halls

Residents blighted by current traffic congestion and parking problems in their roads are putting pressure on St Albans council to explain how they will deal with the issue if a new scheme for the centre of Harpenden goes ahead.

CountryPhile

BBC presenter to chair Rothamsted forum on agri-food challenges in Harpenden

BBC Farming Today's Charlotte Smith is chairing the Rothamsted forum. Photo courtesy @charlottebsmith/Twitter

A BBC presenter, who describes herself as being a ‘radio nerd’ since a teenager, is chairing a major agricultural event in Harpenden

Anger at ‘pot shots’ taken to scare birds away from fishing lake in St Albans district

Mistletoe and mischief

Could Roman building lie beneath farm in Harpenden? Student’s data points to possible ‘rare discovery’

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

St Albans Sinkhole News

The Herts Ad Year in Review for 2016

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Matt Adams
Re-opening of Fontmell Close, St Alban's, AL3 5HU after repairs following a sinkhole. Left to right: Mayor Frances Leonard cutting the ribbon with residents Ben Bagshaw and his son Finley Bagshaw 14 months old

With stories covering the likes of Bowie, Brexit, the BID, Butterfly World, The Brickyard and the Berlin Wall, it certainly hasn’t been a quiet year for the Herts Advertiser.

Video: St Albans’ internationally infamous sinkhole road is officially reopened by city mayor

Secret primary school plan revealed for Bernards Heath open space

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read stories

Tony Hadley and Belinda Carlisle join line-up for St Albans music festival

Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Woman sought in connection with theft from St Albans shop

This woman is sought for questioning following a theft from Bare Minerals Boutique in St Albans.

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Ruthless rate rise prompts fight to save St Albans pubs

Pubs throughout St Albans are banding together to fight the increase

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Most commented stories

£15,000 security funding boost for St Albans Cathedral to tackle hate crime

St Albans Cathedral will have greater security as a result of the funding

Sadie Brinkley Inquest: St Albans teen may not have committed suicide

Sadie Brinkley, 18, with son
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards