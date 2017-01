Inquest opens following death of St Albans man on Christmas Day

Herts Coroner's Court has opened an inquest Archant

An inquest has been opened into the death of a 23 year old man in St Albans on Christmas Day.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Herts Police were called to an address in Hazelwood Drive just after 5pm on December 25.

Herts Coroner’s Court has opened and adjourned an inquest into the death of Alon Eliashar.

A police spokeswoman said that his death was being treated as non-suspicious.