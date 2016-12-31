Inquest opened into death of man in Harpenden pond

A heavy police presence at Southdown Ponds after a body was found in the water. Danny Loo Photography 2016

An inquest has been opened and adjourned into the death of a 92 year old man, whose body was found at Southdown Ponds in Harpenden.

George Wrigglesworth, of Harpenden, died on November 21 last year. The police said at the time that his death was being treated as non-suspicious.

Herts Coroner’s Court in Hatfield has recently initiated the inquest process, and has given a provisional cause of death as drowning, with ischaemic heart disease noted as a condition which may have contributed to Mr Wrigglesworth’s death.

A date for his inquest has not yet been finalised.