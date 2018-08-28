Pickpocketing on the rise in St Albans city centre

Herts police are warning of an increase in purse dipping and thefts of valuables in St Albans city centre. Picture: Debbie White Archant

Police are warning residents to be vigilant after an increase in thefts of purses and other valuables in St Albans.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Neighbourhood Sgt Paul Caro is alerting residents to a “significant” increase in purse dipping and other thefts in the city centre, including mobile phones being stolen from restaurant tables.

Sgt Caro said: “We have increased high-visibility and covert patrols and are working with the council’s CCTV department to catch those responsible.

“Please make sure your bag is next to you, preferably on shoulder, keep your phone out of sight and don’t leave valuables on the table in restaurants or cafes.”

Anyone who sees a crime in progress should call 999 or, if reporting after the event, should call police non-emergency number 101.