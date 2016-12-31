Advanced search

How fundraising for Rennie Grove is the perfect way of bringing teams together

15:00 17 January 2017

Herts 10K team from Plowman Craven.

Why not do something amazing for Rennie Grove this year?

If your New Year’s resolution involves getting fitter, what better incentive than a sponsored run raising funds for hospice care in your local community?

With 10 months to go until Rennie Grove Hospice Care’s flagship event, the Herts 10K on Sunday October 8, the charity is encouraging people to register now as added motivation to keep fit during these cold, dark wintry days. Sign up today at www.herts10k.com

Director of fundraising and marketing, Gillian Barnett, explained: “If this will be your first ever 10K, 10 months gives you plenty of time to prepare and maximise not only your fitness but also your fundraising potential.”

As well as the sponsorship raised by individual runners, local businesses offer their support in various ways : gold sponsors of the event, Plowman Craven, had already chosen Rennie Grove as their Charity of the Year when last year’s Herts 10K came round.

From entering a team into the 10K race to organising an office bake off, the Harpenden-based company proved that fundraising can be an effective team-building activity for businesses as well as an uplifting experience for individuals.

Managing director, Andy Molloy said: “We had 20 members of staff sign up to run the 10k, with everyone committing to raise at least £100. Six members of our race team had never run before but we were fortunate enough to have a UK Athletics Qualified Leader in Running Fitness, Jon Little, among the staff who had signed up.

“Jon created a 10 week training programme with weekly training sessions, support and guidance as well as ‘homework’ for runners to complete in their own time. The programme took them from a standing start to completing the 10K. Jon was so confident they would all complete the race that he agreed to sponsor everyone who did!”

Andy continued: “Through sponsorship support from family, friends and colleagues, including gift aid and non-sponsorship fund-raising, we raised a grand total of £2,763.15 which is a fantastic achievement. We wanted to make fundraising something that everyone could take part in, and I was aware that running a 10K might not be everyone’s cup of tea.”

To ensure their fundraising appealed to everyone, Plowman Craven once again held their annual bake off and the winner of this prestigious title was Catherine Hawken, who presented a show-stopping slipper cake - the perfect edible treat to go alongside the ‘wear your slippers to work day’ that had also been arranged as a fundraising venture.

In addition to this, Plowman Craven also held a raffle with a variety of prizes including a Thornton’s Chocolate Hamper, signed cookbooks, a trip up the Shard, and bottles of wine, a free MOT and free lunches. These fantastic efforts raised £447.47.

Andy added: “We’re extremely proud to have been a gold sponsor of last year’s Herts 10K and to have helped contribute to the amazing work of Rennie Grove.

“We’ve had a lot of fun with both the training and the fundraising and I really must pay tribute to the generosity of our staff and their families and friends.

“The event itself was fantastically well run and thoroughly enjoyed by the thousands who either took part or turned up to offer support. Everybody involved has done themselves proud.”

If your company would like to get involved with Rennie Grove, contact corporate@renniegrove.org

