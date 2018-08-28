Herts charity’s overgrown garden transformed for struggling young families
PUBLISHED: 14:13 11 October 2018 | UPDATED: 14:13 11 October 2018
An overgrown garden at a charity’s head office has been transformed for struggling families to enjoy.
Best-selling author Ken Follett officially opened the revamped outdoor space at family support service Home-Start Herts in Bedwell Park, Stevenage, on Friday.
The makeover was completed by a team of more than 30 volunteers from social housing provider settle, having raised £3,587.41 for Home-Start through a series of events.
Suzy Moody, Home-Start’s strategic manager, said: “It’s opened a lovely space and our volunteers will be able to bring families along to enjoy it.”
Gavin Cansfield, chief executive at settle, said: “We’re here to help people struggling to find a place to live and that often includes families with complex situations. Home-Start can be a great help to them, so colleagues chose to donate funds and volunteer their time to support the good work.”