Herts charity’s overgrown garden transformed for struggling young families

Stevenage author and patron of Home-Start Ken Follett officially opens the renovated Home-Start garden with some of the Settle volunteers who helped with the make-over. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

An overgrown garden at a charity’s head office has been transformed for struggling families to enjoy.

Best-selling author Ken Follett officially opened the revamped outdoor space at family support service Home-Start Herts in Bedwell Park, Stevenage, on Friday.

The makeover was completed by a team of more than 30 volunteers from social housing provider settle, having raised £3,587.41 for Home-Start through a series of events.

Suzy Moody, Home-Start’s strategic manager, said: “It’s opened a lovely space and our volunteers will be able to bring families along to enjoy it.”

Gavin Cansfield, chief executive at settle, said: “We’re here to help people struggling to find a place to live and that often includes families with complex situations. Home-Start can be a great help to them, so colleagues chose to donate funds and volunteer their time to support the good work.”