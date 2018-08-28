Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Herts charity’s overgrown garden transformed for struggling young families

PUBLISHED: 14:13 11 October 2018 | UPDATED: 14:13 11 October 2018

Stevenage author and patron of Home-Start Ken Follett officially opens the renovated Home-Start garden with some of the Settle volunteers who helped with the make-over. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage author and patron of Home-Start Ken Follett officially opens the renovated Home-Start garden with some of the Settle volunteers who helped with the make-over. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

An overgrown garden at a charity’s head office has been transformed for struggling families to enjoy.

The opening of the renovated Home-Start garden which was given a make-over by volunteers from Settle. Picture: DANNY LOOThe opening of the renovated Home-Start garden which was given a make-over by volunteers from Settle. Picture: DANNY LOO

Best-selling author Ken Follett officially opened the revamped outdoor space at family support service Home-Start Herts in Bedwell Park, Stevenage, on Friday.

The makeover was completed by a team of more than 30 volunteers from social housing provider settle, having raised £3,587.41 for Home-Start through a series of events.

Stevenage author and patron of Home-Start Ken Follett speaks at the opening of the renovated Home-Start garden which was given a make-over by volunteers from Settle. Picture: DANNY LOOStevenage author and patron of Home-Start Ken Follett speaks at the opening of the renovated Home-Start garden which was given a make-over by volunteers from Settle. Picture: DANNY LOO

Suzy Moody, Home-Start’s strategic manager, said: “It’s opened a lovely space and our volunteers will be able to bring families along to enjoy it.”

Gavin Cansfield, chief executive at settle, said: “We’re here to help people struggling to find a place to live and that often includes families with complex situations. Home-Start can be a great help to them, so colleagues chose to donate funds and volunteer their time to support the good work.”

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Closure Order on St Albans home due to drug use and dangerous dog

44 minutes ago Anne Suslak
Buttermere Close in St Albans, where police issued a Closure Order after suspected Class A drugs and a dangerous dog was found on the premises. Picture: Herts Police

Police issued a Closure Order at an address in St Albans after the inhabitants were suspected of drug use and owning a dangerous dog.

Cash, jewellery and electronics stolen in burglary spree around Marshalswick

14:27 Franki Berry
There has been a spate of burglaries around Marshalswick

Criminals have stolen cash, jewellery and electronics in a wave of Marshalswick burglaries this week.

Police warning after spate of charity box thefts, including in Radlett

14:15 Franki Berry
A charity box, like the ones being stolen around Hertsmere

Police are warning the community to be extra vigilant after a spate of charity box thefts.

Herts charity’s overgrown garden transformed for struggling young families

14:13 Louise McEvoy
Stevenage author and patron of Home-Start Ken Follett officially opens the renovated Home-Start garden with some of the Settle volunteers who helped with the make-over. Picture: DANNY LOO

An overgrown garden at a charity’s head office has been transformed for struggling families to enjoy.

CountryPhile

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

St Leonard's Church. Picture: Peter Hyde.

St Leonard’s Church in Sandridge is holding a Harvest Festival service with farmers and their families.

Wasps are great! But there’s a sting in the tail

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Updated: Crash on M25 between London Colney and South Mimms

Traffic on M25. Photo: DANNY LOO

Man jailed for carrying knife in St Albans

Park View Close in St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Iconic St Albans Park loses international green space recognition following maintenance issues

Clarence Park pavilion. Picture: Andy Saunders.

BHS proposal faces refusal despite support of St Albans businesses

The St Peter's Street view of the 130-bed hotel Reef Estates wants to build on the British Home Stores site. Picture: Reef Estates.

Hertfordshire pupils’ winning films released for World Mental Health Day

Alex Strazza from Verulam School was joint winner of a Herts county council competition to design a film about mental health in young people. Picture: Verulam School

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide