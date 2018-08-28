Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Memorial erected for St Albans hospital which treated First World War patients

PUBLISHED: 09:00 27 October 2018

Highfield Park's old hospital building

Highfield Park's old hospital building

Archant

Highfield Park in St Albans will be commemorating hospital workers who fought in the First World War thanks to a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The park’s trust received two grants totalling £8,300 for two heritage projects. The first will reveal the history of the hospitals which previously occupied the site of Highfield Park by cataloguing and digitising archives, and the second will commemorate the contribution of Hill End Hospital staff in WWI.

Fourteen First World War soldier silhouettes will be on display at the park’s Hill End Hospital community garden, displaying information about the 44 hospital workers who took part in the war. The silhouettes will line the route to a commemorative beacon, which will be lit on the evening of Sunday, November 11 as part of ‘Battle’s Over - A Nation’s Tribute’.

In the early 1920s Hill End Hospital received many casualties from the war, typically suffering from shell shock or gassing.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

More news stories

Memorial erected for St Albans hospital which treated First World War patients

09:00 Anne Suslak
Highfield Park's old hospital building

Highfield Park in St Albans will be commemorating hospital workers who fought in the First World War thanks to a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Young joyrider fined after dangerous driving in London Colney

07:00 Nina Morgan
Stevenage Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

A boy has appeared at youth court after taking a van and driving it dangerously in London Colney.

Look out, Lord Sugar! NatWest St Albans are ‘hired’ for Rennie Grove Shop Wars initiative

Yesterday, 17:31 Anne Suslak
The Shop Wars Victoria Street team. Picture: Rennie Grove Hospice

A ‘Shop Wars’ challenge came to two St Albans based Rennie Grove shops recently when participants from NatWest banked on giving each other a run for their money.

Author born in St Albans publishes debut fantasy book for children

Yesterday, 14:49 Franki Berry
Tony Kearney has just published For Fear of the Forest. Picture: Tony Kearney

An author took just weeks to write his first children’s book, which has just been released.

CountryPhile

Sandridge church to celebrate Harvest Festival after ‘extremely challenging year’ for farmers

St Leonard's Church. Picture: Peter Hyde.

St Leonard’s Church in Sandridge is holding a Harvest Festival service with farmers and their families.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Person dies after being hit by a train on St Albans City line

Leagrave station, near to where the person was hit by a train yesterday. Picture: Google.

Person hit by train on St Albans City line

A Govia Thameslink Railway train.

St Albans man wanted for threatening to kill

William Riley. Picture: Herts police

St Albans bike shop owner warns others about fake bailiffs after nearly losing £2,400

Rock and Road Bikes owner Paul Williams is warning others about a bailiff fraud scam which preys on small businesses. Picture: NICK JOHNS

Grieving Welwyn parents fund raising in St Albans after their three-month old baby’s tragedy

Maisie Jane Totten. Picture: Simon Totten

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide