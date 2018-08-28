London Colney and Radlett citizens invited to give suggestions for Hertsmere Local Plan

Hertsmere Borough Council portfolio holder for planning Dr Harvey Cohen. Archant

London Colney and Radlett citizens are being invited to see potential sites for Hertsmere Borough Council’s Local Plan.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The list of exhibitions where people can see the potential sites for the Hertsmere Local Plan. The list of exhibitions where people can see the potential sites for the Hertsmere Local Plan.

The council is promoting a series of exhibitions where people can see potential sites for housing and employment which have been put forward for the Plan.

Hertsmere’s portfolio holder for planning, Harvey Cohen, said: “With pressure to find land for at least 500 more new homes each year in the borough and land for employment, leisure space, community facilities and other infrastructure, standing still is not an option and we need to plan for the growth that’s required through our new Local Plan.

“We won’t need to allocate all the sites for development that have been put forward, so we are asking for your help in deciding which are the most appropriate locations.”

There is an exhibition at the Radlett Centre on Thursday, November 22 and Shenley Primary School the day after, both between 4pm and 8pm.