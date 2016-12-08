Advanced search

Herts Ad comment: Remember the 7 Ps of planning

21:00 22 December 2016

Herts Advertiser comment

Herts Advertiser comment

Archant

Despite knowing about plans to introduce new polymer £5 notes for months, and with all the accompanying support of the Bank of England in making the transition, nobody at NCP thought to test whether they would actually work in their existing payment machines.

Comment

This meant that at the busiest time of year in St Albans city centre (and undoubtedly elsewhere in the country), unnecessary queues were formed by customers caught short by the blunder, and because it appears that nobody thought to inform the district council, they couldn’t even warn people to be aware of the problems.

The small and vague signs stuck either to the payment machines or nearby walls really didn’t go far enough to raise awareness, and wouldn’t even have been noticed until people returned to their cars, rather than on the way out.

Perhaps it was frustration with general incompetence which led to the vandalism of ticket machines in some of the district’s other car parks?

There really shouldn’t be any excuses for a general lack of planning, but we hear them all the time from the usual suspects: Thameslink, Network Rail, the county and district council, and various other organisations whose responsibility it is to get things right first time, instead of being informed by the Herts Advertiser when everything goes wrong.

Is it too much to hope that in 2017 we might start to see a degree of prescient preparation, with the powers-that-be anticipating problems before they happen, and being proactive instead of reactive all the time?

Or can we expect another year of organisations blundering their way through catastrophe after crisis, with the poor people they are supposed to be serving left picking up the pieces?

I know which option I’d put money on.

Finally, the team at the Herts Advertiser would like to wish all of our loyal readers and advertisers a very Merry Christmas.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Herts Ad comment: Remember the 7 Ps of planning

Yesterday, 21:00
Herts Advertiser comment

Despite knowing about plans to introduce new polymer £5 notes for months, and with all the accompanying support of the Bank of England in making the transition, nobody at NCP thought to test whether they would actually work in their existing payment machines.

Chaos in St Albans car parks after ticket machines rejected new fivers

Yesterday, 19:30 Madeleine Burton
£5 notices

Car park ticket machines in the city centre’s multi-storey car park have been unable to take the new £5 notes until now.

‘Eden Project’ scheme mooted for St Albans rail freight site

Yesterday, 17:00 Madeleine Burton
Mike Wakely's drawing of proposed scheme for SRFI site

An ambitious Eden-type project, thousands of new homes and a re-established railway station is the vision of a St Albans councillor for the former Radlett Airfield in Park Street.

Have yourself a very foodie Christmas and a tasty New Year in St Albans this season

Yesterday, 15:00
The Inn on the Park, St Albans.

Herts Ad food writer Becky Alexander has some tips for Christmas and the New Year.

Christmas

CountryPhile

Nightly sings the staring owl....

A tawny owl.

To-whit! To-who! Who has not heard this ‘merry note’ on a dark winter’s night, perhaps echoing across a woodland or park, and wondered at its source? Of course, we know it’s an owl but have we ever seen one, I wonder, other than in children’s story books such as AA Milne’s Wol or Beatrix Potter’s Old Brown? Perhaps, a bit like the cuckoo in spring, we are familiar with the tawny owl’s “To-whit! To-who!” call but not with the actual bird.

Freedom of Information probe reveals big cat sightings in and near St Albans district

More GM wheat trials planned for Rothamsted Research in Harpenden

Rupert Evershed’s monthly diary of the natural world

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

St Albans Sinkhole News

Video: St Albans’ internationally infamous sinkhole road is officially reopened by city mayor

Thursday, December 8, 2016 Debbie White
Re-opening of Fontmell Close, St Alban's, AL3 5HU after repairs following a sinkhole. Left to right: Mayor Frances Leonard cutting the ribbon with residents Ben Bagshaw and his son Finley Bagshaw 14 months old

Residents of a cul de sac, including one-year-old baby Finley Bagshaw, have welcomed the return to normality after the official reopening of St Albans’ sinkhole road.

Secret primary school plan revealed for Bernards Heath open space

St Albans sinkhole evacuee exclusively speaks to Herts Ad as road re-opens

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Most read stories

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Car crashes into garden near St Albans school after colliding with another vehicle

Two people were taken to hospital after being treated at the scene

St Albans named among the best places to live in the UK

St Albans ranked third for weekly average earnings

Could rail freight site become Strategic Gap for St Albans?

Computer-generated image of the proposed rail freight terminal in Park Street

First acts revealed for new music festival in Redbourn

Jason Donovan

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Most commented stories

Can Network Rail really cope with Park Street rail freight plan?

Put the Brakes on Freight - Herts Advertiser campaign
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards