Herts Ad 10 Years Gone By: Life sentence given after fatal pub brawl

Herts Ad 10 years ago: Herts Advertiser February 1, 2007 Archant

A life sentence was given to a binge drinker who fatally injured a man in a pub brawl, the Herts Advertiser reported on February 1, 2007.

Sam Sturnham, then aged 29, was convicted at St Albans Crown Court of the manslaughter of peacemaker Christian Noble, following a long drinking bout which ended in a fracas at the Blackberry Jack pub in Jersey Farm.

Also 10 years ago, supermarket giant Tesco was facing mounting opposition after revealing its plans for a new store in St Albans, at the former Evershed print works site.

And a search was on to find relatives of a St Albans soldier, Private Edward Warner, who won a posthumous VC in the First World War.

St Albans hosted a visit by then Conservative leader David Cameron, who criticised penny-pinching measures in West Herts hospitals, after it was revealed that health bosses emailed staff asking them to save £2.50 a day by reducing the amount of sterile packs and disposables they used.