Herts Ad 10 Years Gone By: Gritter truck crashes in St Albans

Herts Advertiser 10 years ago: February 8 2007 Archant

Rail passengers were complaining about a less-than-satisfactory service a decade ago, according to a Herts Advertiser report – which will come as small surprise to today’s commuters.

In the February 8, 2007, edition, a survey on the then First Capital Connect-run Thameslink service found that just 37 per cent of travellers thought their tickets offered value for money.

Punctuality and reliability of trains along with the availability of staff saw major falls in overall customer satisfaction.

Crowded trains in particular were a ‘big issue’ back then.

A photo of a gritter truck on its side made the front page, after it crashed while turning a corner into Trumpington Drive from Abbots Avenue, St Albans.

The driver was trapped and the truck’s load of salt and sand spilled across the pavement.