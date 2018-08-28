Advanced search

St Albans surgeries to begin offering appointments at evening and weekends

PUBLISHED: 11:35 22 October 2018 | UPDATED: 11:36 22 October 2018

St Albans patients can now get appointments at evenings and weekends with a health professional.

St Albans patients can now get appointments at evenings and weekends with a health professional. Picture: Ash2016.

St Albans patients could see GPs at evening and weekends under a new scheme.

Herts Valleys Clinical Commissioning Group (HVCCG) is rolling out an extended access scheme and will be looking for patients’ views.

HVCCG chair Dr Nicholas Small said: “GPs are delighted to be able to offer these extended appointments with our other clinical colleagues such as pharmacists.

“Our GP practices are now working together to improve the access for all patients in west Hertfordshire.”

Patients will be offered appointments with a GP, nurse or another health professional at a practice.

These will not necessarily be at the patient’s usual practice or with their usual GP.

The health professional will only be able to access a patient’s medical records if the patient gives them permission.

Many of the surgeries in the St Albans area are involved in this new scheme.

