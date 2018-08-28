Hertfordshire’s roads to get an extra £7.9million

A deep pot hole on The Ridgeway, St Albans . Picture: STEPHEN HARVEY ©2018 Stephen Harvey - all rights reserved

Hertfordshire’s roads will benefit from an extra £7.9million government ‘pothole pot’ for repairs across the county.

The Department for Transport will spend funds totalling over £181million in the East of England.

Of that, £7,892,000 will be handed to Hertfordshire.

Last year’s unusually cold winter had intermittent thaws and re-freezes, conditions that play havoc with the road surface.

This put pressure on Hertfordshire County Council to fill the numerous potholes that opened up.

Part of the funds are also to be used for investing in small safety, bus priority or walking and cycling schemes.

Central Bedfordshire will get an extra £1,976,000, and Cambridgeshire will get £6,653,000.

Roads Minister Jesse Noman said: “Potholes are a huge problem for all road users, and too often we see issues occurring at the same place time after time.

“The East will be getting an extra £54 million this winter to keep its roads in good condition to keep drivers and cyclists safe.”